BOSTON (CBS) — Want to get the most out of your COVID vaccine or flu shot? A study suggests taking a long walk may boost your immune response after vaccination.
Researchers at Iowa State University conducted experiments using 70 adults and about 80 mice and found that those who exercised for 90 minutes right after receiving a flu shot or the Pfizer COVID vaccine produced more antibodies without additional side effects than those who did not exercise after the vaccines.
We've known for some time that being physically fit can help protect you from colds and other respiratory infections.
Now, this study suggests that going for a long walk, run, or bike ride might also enhance the immune system's response to vaccines.