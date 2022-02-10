DANVERS (CBS) – A Danvers man has been arrested on child pornography charges after a contractor discovered a hidden room in his apartment.
The contractor was hired to renovate the bathroom in 68-year-old Mark Ternullo’s apartment in a multi-family home. The wall behind the bathtub had to be removed due to extensive water damage.READ MORE: What To Monitor After Head Trauma, With Dr. Mallika Marshall
“In doing so, the contractor found a hidden room in which multiple boxes full of pornographic images of children were stored,” the Essex County District’s Attorney’s office said.READ MORE: Newton Teen Fighting For His Life After Collapsing During Basketball Game
Ternullo, a psychologist, has been a tenant in the building on Butler Ave. for an estimated 23 years.
He was arraigned on one count of possession of child pornography in Salem District Court Thursday.MORE NEWS: Massachusetts Schools Weigh Dropping Mask Mandate At End Of Month
Prosecutors requested $500,000 cash bail, but the judge set it at $10,000. If he makes bail, he has been ordered to remain under house arrest with a GPS monitoring device, stay away from children under 18 and not use the internet.