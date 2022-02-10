BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens dealt away Dennis Schroder just ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, bringing one of his binkies back to Boston. The Celtics traded Schroder to the Houston Rockets for center Daniel Theis, according to multiple reports.

Theis is signed for two more seasons (at $8.6 million and $9.1 million, respectively) and Boston will have a club option for him for 2024-25. The big man spent his first three-and-a-half seasons in Boston after Danny Ainge signed him out of Germany, but was traded to Chicago in 2021 on deadline day.

Now he returns to Boston on a deadline day, acquired by the former head coach who absolutely loved playing him. Theis will come off the bench when Robert Williams needs a rest in his second go-around with the Celtics. In 26 games with Houston this season, 21 of which were starts, Theis averaged 8.4 points and 5.0 rebounds.

Boston is also sending Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando to Houston in the deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Freedom is reportedly being waived by the Rockets.

Following this trade, and a previous trade that brought combo guard Derrick White to the Celtics, Boston currently has five open roster spots. Expect a few of those to be filled on the buyout market.