BOSTON (CBS) – Here are some potential weekend weather headlines:

Saturday: “Near record warm temperatures melt away just about the last of the snow”

Sunday: “Accumulating snowfall possible along with arctic blast for Valentine’s Day”

It sounds like a pretty typical New England weekend wouldn’t you say?

Let’s start with the warmth. Temperatures will be well above the average over the next several days. Many locations in southern New England will top 50 degrees for the first time in over a month on Thursday.

After a slightly “cooler” day on Friday in the 40s, temperatures will soar on Saturday into the mid 50s! Boston hasn’t been in this territory since mid-December. There is even an outside chance of a record high in the city on Saturday. It currently stands at 58 degrees in 1999.

Needless to say, there won’t be much snowfall left in your backyard come Sunday.

Is that it? Shall we stick a fork in winter? You didn’t really just ask that question did you?

Winter will be back. In fact, it is coming back the very next day! High temperatures on Sunday afternoon will struggle to reach 30 degrees. And on Monday, Valentine’s Day, some areas could be stuck in the teens!

And then there is that coastal storm, the one you may have heard us talking casually about over the last few days as “something to watch” and “likely a miss.” While odds still favor either a miss to our east or a grazing, we cannot yet rule out some accumulating snowfall in our area on Sunday.

The highest risk of some fresh snow would be across southeastern Massachusetts during Sunday morning and afternoon. I would rate the probability of a plowable snow quite low at the moment, certainly less than 20% over southeast Mass. and much lower than that farther north. But the chances of SOME snow in the air and perhaps a light coating/accumulation are about 50-50.

So, there’s a little something for everyone in the days ahead. And, just in case, we will continue to keep a close eye on that late weekend storm. As new data comes in, we will keep you updated on WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBS News Boston.