BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Marathon bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet plans to return to the course in 2022, with the help of a decorated runner.

On her Instagram page, Haslet announced she’ll run with the support of four-time Olympian and marathon fan-favorite Shalane Flanagan.

“Every time I envisioned running the race, I pictured her next to me. So this last December, I got really brave and asked her to join me, side by side from Hopkinton to Boston, as my teammate, my coach, and my support runner,” Haslet wrote. “I told her I couldn’t imagine crossing that finish line without her by my side. She said yes.”

Haslet lost her left leg in the 2013 bombings, and in 2019 she was hit by a car while training for the marathon. She’s been working to get back to the 26.2-mile race ever since.

Flanagan, a Marblehead native, came out of retirement last year to run six marathons around the world in seven weeks. The pair has been training together since January, with the goal of winning the Para division.

“It is one thing to accomplish a goal that you’ve set out for yourself to achieve…but sometimes it feels even more special to get out there and help another accomplish theirs,” Flanagan said.

The Boston Marathon is set to return to Patriots Day this year for the first time since 2019.