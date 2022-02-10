BOSTON (CBS) — A test that most expecting moms undergo during pregnancy could help predict whether a child may develop autism.
Researchers in Israel looked at data from hundreds of prenatal ultrasounds that were conducted in the second trimester of pregnancy. They found certain abnormalities in the heart, kidneys, and head in 30 percent of fetuses who were later diagnosed with autism, a rate three times higher than that found in typically developing offspring.
The abnormalities were more commonly seen in girls than boys and the severity of the abnormalities correlated with the severity of the autism. Researchers say one day doctors could use prenatal ultrasounds as a screening tool for autism.