Celtics Trade Dennis Schroder, Enes Freedom To Rockets For Daniel TheisBrad Stevens dealt away Dennis Schroder just ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, bringing one of his binkies back to Boston.

New England Senators Introduce Congressional Resolution Honoring Tom Brady's 'Legendary' CareerLocal members of Congress are seeking to honor "the GOAT."

Celtics Reportedly Acquire Derrick White From Spurs For Josh Richardson, First-Round PickThe Celtics have made a trade for an actual player, acquiring guard Derrick White from the San Antonio Spurs.

Celtics Make Bookkeeping Move, Trade Pair Of Injured Players To Magic For Future Second-Round PickThe Bol Bol era in Boston ended before it ever got a chance to begin.

Cup Or No Cup, Tuukka Rask Was GreatTuukka Rask, a Bruin from start to finish, was great. It's that simple.