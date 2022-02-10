ABINGTON (CBS) – One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a house fire in Abington early Thursday morning.
Flames broke out around 3:45 a.m. on Linwood Street.
Fire Chief John Nuttall said a small house was fully engulfed in flames.
One person had escaped and was outside when firefighters arrived. They were taken to Brockton Hospital in serious condition.
Nuttall said another person was found dead in the home.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Robin Doherty lives across the street and saw flames ripping through the home.
“My neighbor called me and told me the house across the street was on fire. I jumped out of bed, went to the window and saw the flames. Very scary. I feel terrible for the family,” Doherty said.