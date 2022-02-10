Somerville Police Search For Pair Who Painted Hateful Messages On A BusinessSomerville Police are searching for vandals who sprawled hateful graffiti on a local business.

10 minutes ago

What To Monitor After Accidental Head Trauma, With Dr. Mallika MarshallDr. Mallika Marshall is here to answer questions about what to monitor after an injury to the head.

31 minutes ago

Newton Teen Fighting For His Life After Collapsing During Basketball GameEmergency crews worked on 15-year-old Preston Settles for hours just to get his heart beating again. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

43 minutes ago

Exercising After Flu Or COVID Shot May Boost Immune Response, Study SuggestsA study suggests taking a long walk, run, or bike ride may boost your immune response after vaccination.

53 minutes ago

Prenatal Ultrasounds Can Help Identify Early Signs Of Autism, Researchers SayA test that most expectant moms undergo during pregnancy could help predict whether a child may develop autism. WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall has more.

55 minutes ago