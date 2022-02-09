(MARE) – Kenya is a sixteen-year-old girl who describes herself as fun, outgoing and caring. Kenya loves style and fashion, and she would like to work in the fashion industry. Some of Kenya’s other favorite activities include arts and crafts projects, singing, dancing and playing sports. In school, Kenya gets along with others and makes friends easily. She is an intelligent young lady who performs at grade level.

Kenya is legally free for adoption and has requested to be placed in a family where one or both parents are African American. Kenya’s social worker is willing to explore single or two parent families, with or without other children in the home. Because Kenya will need a gradual transition into her future home, her social worker is only considering Massachusetts and local families at this time.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.