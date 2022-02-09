BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is expected to reveal more about the state’s plan for masks in schools Wednesday.
Baker has a “COVID-19 announcement” scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the State House. You can watch it live on CBS News Boston in the video above.
He will be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Education James Peyser and Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeff Riley.
The state’s mask mandate in schools is set to expire February 28, but Baker hinted Monday that Riley will have more to say about that “in the not too distant future.”
According to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), 42 public schools have been given approval to lift their mask mandates as of Tuesday. That’s because at least 80-percent of all students and staff at those schools have been vaccinated, which is the state’s threshold for removing the masks.