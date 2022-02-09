BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron was not on the ice for the Bruins at Wednesday’s practice, and he will not be playing against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. From the sound of it, the Bruins captain will be out for some time after suffering a head injury Tuesday night.
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed that the upper body injury that Bergeron suffered when he crashed into the boards in Tuesday night's loss to the Penguins involved the centerman's head. Bergeron got his skates tangled up with Sidney Crosby and went crashing into the boards, resulting in the unfortunate injury.
Considering Bergeron's history of head injuries over his 18-year career, the Bruins are not putting a timeline on his return.
“It involves his head, so we have to be careful,” Cassidy said Wednesday. “We want to make sure everything checks out and he wants to make sure everything checks out.
"It involves his head, so we have to be careful," Cassidy said Wednesday. "We want to make sure everything checks out and he wants to make sure everything checks out.

"Hopefully he is in good shape in a few days, but we're going to take as much time as we need with this one," added Cassidy.
Bergeron is currently third on the Bruins with 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) and is a team-best plus-nine over 43 games played this season.