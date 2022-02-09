BOSTON (CBS) — If it wasn’t bad enough that the Bruins are likely going to be without Brad Marchand for a bit, they may also have to live life without Patrice Bergeron. The Bruins captain was injured during Tuesday night’s loss to the Penguins after getting tangled with Sidney Crosby late in the game.
Bergeron had to leave the game midway through the third period after his skate got tangled with Crosby, which sent Bergeron into the boards. He was down for a few moments before eventually leaving the ice and making his way to the training room,
It did not look good for Bergeron, who did not return to the game.
Patrice Bergeron headed down the tunnel following a collision with Sidney Crosby. pic.twitter.com/Rj72MhL2oX
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 9, 2022
Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy would only say that Bergeron suffered an upper body injury after the 4-2 loss. He didn’t speak to Bergeron after the game, but he wouldn’t be shocked if his star player suffered a concussion on the play.
“The way he went into the boards, I wouldn’t be surprised,” said Cassidy. “When you’re down like that, that is typically what happens. … Hopefully, he’s OK.”
Bergeron’s status for Thursday’s game against Carolina is now in doubt, and with Marchand likely heading for a suspension, the Bruins could find themselves without two of their best players and two-thirds of their top line. Bergeron is Boston’s third-leading scorer with 35 points (12 goals and 23 assists), averaging 18:22 of ice time.