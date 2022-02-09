Patrice Bergeron's Status Unknown After Rough Crash Into Boards In Loss To PenguinsIf it wasn't bad enough that the Bruins are likely going to be without Brad Marchand for a bit, they may also have to live life without Patrice Bergeron.

Brad Marchand Facing Suspension After Punching Penguins Goaltender Tristan JarryBrad Marchand is probably going to have to sit out the next few games, as the Bruins forward is facing a suspension for his latest on-ice antics.

Hurley's Picks: Is Joe Burrow Cool Enough To Overcome Rams' Dominance At The Line?The Cincinnati Bengals are in the Super Bowl. This has been known for a little while. It still hasn't sunken in.

Sidney Crosby Scores 499th Goal, Penguins Rally Past Bruins 4-2Sidney Crosby scored his 499th career regular-season goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Celtics Romp To 126-91 Win, Star-Less Nets Drop 9th StraightJaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each scored 22 points and the Boston Celtics rolled to their sixth straight win, beating the star-less Brooklyn Nets 126-91 on Tuesday night.