Report: Celtics Now Want A Real Asset For Schroder, May Not Even Trade Backup Guard At DeadlineOne day before the NBA trade deadline, Dennis Schroder being jettisoned by Brad Stevens is no longer a sure thing.

Scott Zolak Cooks Up Incredible Theory On Tom Brady Playing For 49ers Next SeasonWe all thought we wouldn't have to deal with the Brett Favre-esque will-he-or-won't-he drama regarding Tom Brady when he told the world that he was "not going to make that competitive commitment" to play football anymore last week. Alas, we were wrong.

Patrice Bergeron's Status Unknown After Rough Crash Into Boards In Loss To PenguinsIf it wasn't bad enough that the Bruins are likely going to be without Brad Marchand for a bit, they may also have to live life without Patrice Bergeron.

Brad Marchand Facing Suspension After Punching Penguins Goaltender Tristan JarryBrad Marchand is probably going to have to sit out the next few games, as the Bruins forward is facing a suspension for his latest on-ice antics.

Hurley's Picks: Is Joe Burrow Cool Enough To Overcome Rams' Dominance At The Line?The Cincinnati Bengals are in the Super Bowl. This has been known for a little while. It still hasn't sunken in.