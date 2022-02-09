BOSTON (CBS) – A new study of National Education Association members found burnout is the top issue currently facing teachers. More than half of those surveyed said they are more likely to leave the field sooner than planned because of the COVID pandemic.
A total of 3,521 active educators were surveyed on a variety of topics from January 14-24.
Of those polled, 67% said burnout is a very serious issue and 90% said it is very serious or somewhat serious.
The study found that 55% of NEA members polled are more likely to leave or retire from education sooner than planned due to the pandemic. That is nearly twice the number of people who said the same during a survey in July 2020.
Teacher and staff shortages due to absences and unfilled positions are a common stressor, the survey found.
Also of concern are ventilation systems, which educators said are the safety measure they would like to see in their schools.