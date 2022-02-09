BOSTON (CBS) – About ten protesters pushed their way past security at the Massachusetts State House Wednesday morning.
They went by the DCR Rangers just after 10:30 a.m. while Governor Charlie Baker was having a news conference in the library on ending the state’s school mask mandate. They did not enter the room.
According to the State House News Service, the protesters were upset about COVID restrictions and the State House being closed to the public.
“Shortly before 12:30 p.m. all protesters departed from the State House. No arrests were made,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.
The State House has been closed to the public for 23 months because of the pandemic.
Baker told reporters Wednesday he believes the State House should be open.