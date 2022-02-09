BOSTON (CBS) – The statewide mask requirement for K-12 schools in Massachusetts will be lifted on February 28, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) announced Wednesday.

“The decision was made in consultation with infectious disease physicians, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and other medical experts,” the department said in a statement.

The mask mandate for all licensed child care providers will also end on February 28. The Department of Early Education and Care will have more information for those programs next week.

Students will still be required to wear masks on all school buses because that is a federal order. COVID testing will also continue. If students test positive, they will still be required to wear a mask when they return to school, based on DESE’s protocols.

“With Massachusetts a national leader in vaccinating kids, combined with our robust testing programs, it is time to lift the mask mandate in schools and give students and staff a sense of normalcy after dealing with enormous challenges over the past two years,” Governor Charlie Baker said in the same statement. “We have all the tools to keep schools safe as we move into dealing with the next phase of managing COVID.”

Baker is expected to reveal more about the decision to end the mandate in a news conference at 10:30 a.m. at the State House. You can watch it live on CBS News Boston in the video above.

He will be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Education Secretary James Peyser and Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeff Riley.

“We are moving from mask requirement to mask optional, and we want school districts to move along with the state by making it optional, while still creating supportive environments for students and staff who choose to wear a mask,” Peyser said in a statement.

According to DESE, 42 public schools have been given approval to lift their mask mandates as of Tuesday. That’s because at least 80-percent of all students and staff at those schools have been vaccinated, which is the state’s threshold for removing the masks.

With the mandate lifted, school districts will no longer need to request a waiver. DESE said masking in schools will now be a “community choice.”