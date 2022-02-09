WINTHROP (CBS) – An 81-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday after he was hit by an MBTA bus in Winthrop.
The man was crossing the street when he was hit. The bus was being driven by Paul Revere Transportation employee.
The victim has a serious leg injury but is expected to survive.
Paul Revere said in a statement that the driver had been placed on administrative leave.
"Paul Revere is fully cooperating with State Police, MBTA Police and Winthrop Police Department investigators. Personnel files show the operator is current with all MBTA safety training guidelines and was not involved in any major incidents during seven years of service. He will remain on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation," the company said.
Police are investigating the incident and will run a drug and alcohol test on the worker, which is standard procedure. No passengers were on the bus at the time.