BOSTON (CBS) – Three graduate students are suing Harvard University over sexual harassment claims against a professor.
The women claim the school ignored a decade of harassment complaints against anthropology professor John Comaroff and say that the school enabled Comaroff’s harassment to continue.READ MORE: 81-Year-Old Man Hospitalized After Being Hit By MBTA Bus In Winthrop
The suit, which was filed on Tuesday, said Comaroff “kissed and groped students without their consent, made unwelcome sexual advances, and threatened to sabotage students’ careers if they complained.”READ MORE: Water Main Break Closes Part Of Huntington Avenue
Comaroff is on unpaid leave.MORE NEWS: Boston Nonprofit And BMC Asks Underserved Communities: Can We Talk?
Harvard University has not commented on the suit.