BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Now that the pandemic is transitioning to an endemic, should I assume that six months from my last booster is when I should get another booster? – Barbara

In the U.S. right now, fourth shots are only being recommended for people who are moderate to severely immunocompromised, not for the general public. That’s because the two mRNA shots plus booster combination has continued to be highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death, which has been the ultimate goal all along. The combination of shots also reduces the risk of infection, even though we’re hearing about many “breakthrough” cases. If and when it appears that hospitalization and the risk of severe illness begin to rise in people who are vaccinated and boosted, regulators will consider additional shots. Fortunately, the Omicron wave is slowing and an additional booster right now probably does not make sense. Scientists continue to study when and how often boosters will be needed in the future.

Is it possible for a person to be sick for 4-5 weeks without a fever? I know someone who had ‘brain fog’ even before their positive test. – Linda

Many people with COVID don’t have a fever and may instead have a host of other symptoms such as cough, sore throat, body aches, dizziness, and brain fog, to name a few. While many symptoms will resolve within a couple of weeks, some people go on to have lingering symptoms that can last for months or even longer, commonly referred to as long COVID. Sometimes, early in the illness, a rapid antigen test will be negative. PCR tests are more accurate, especially in those first few days of infection.

I am fully vaccinated and had a booster in August. I also had chemo almost two years ago and Dana Farber recommends receiving a second booster 5-6 months after the first booster. Any idea when they will be available? – Rick

You should be able to go out and get a fourth mRNA vaccine now. The CDC had already recommended that people who are moderate to severely immunocompromised get an additional booster five months after their third mRNA shot. Now, they’re saying immunocompromised people can get a fourth shot three months after the third shot.