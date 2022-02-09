BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Michelle Wu announced Wednesday that Boston is launching a pilot program that will make three MBTA bus routes free as of March 1.
The 2-year program will offer fare-free rides on MBTA bus routes 23, 28 and 29. The city said the program allows for all-door boarding, which speeds up service.
Riders will still have to pay for transfers to other routes.
Wu said she hopes the pilot program eventually leads to an entirely free MBTA.
“Absolutely. We’ve been talking about that for a long, long time,” Wu said. “We know that transportation and public transportation in particular is the foundation of so much. It’s life-changing when we can remove that barrier for people. Of course there are costs to account for, there are coordination of logistical details. But with this step of showing what’s possible, we are already in communication with other municipalities in the region as well as they are looking to potentially start fare-free pilots as well.”
City officials said the bus routes chosen for the pilot program serve diverse ridership. The routes travel along Blue Hill Ave., which connects riders who are underserved by the current transit system, Wu said.
The pilot program will be funded by $8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.