CHELSEA (CBS) — Wednesday is National Pizza Day, and according to Yelp, some of the best slices in all of America can be found right here in Massachusetts.
In fact, coming in fifth on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 Places For Pizza” in the entire country was Ciao! Pizza & Pasta in Chelsea. The wood-fired pizzeria opened in 2015, and claims to have “the #1 Neopolitan pizza in Boston.”
“I am very tough on pizza but this place gets the 5 star from me,” one reviewer from Somerville wrote last year.
“The raving reviews are right, and I knew it as soon as I stepped inside,” another said.
Galleria Umberto in the North End, known for its Sicilian-style square cheese slices, is 42nd on the list. And Square MFG Co., serving up Detroit-style in Natick, is 58th.
Taking the top spot was Cheese Board Pizza in Berkeley, California, followed by Prince Street Pizza in New York City. Yelp said the ranking is determined by a number of factors, including total volume and ratings of reviews.