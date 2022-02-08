BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has been retired for a week. The future Hall of Famer sounds at peace with his decision, but he’s also already hinting that maybe — just maybe — his quarterbacking days aren’t over just yet.

After closing the metaphorical door on his 22-year career last Tuesday, Brady opened it just a crack when Jim Gray asked him if he would entertain a comeback during their Let’s Go! podcast on Monday night.

“I’m just gonna take things as they come,” replied Brady. “I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything… You know, you never say never. At the same time I know that I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now.

“I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week. And, again, I think it’s not looking to reverse course. I’m definitely not looking to do that,” he added. “But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life. Again, I loved playing. I’m looking forward to doing things other than playing. That’s as honest as I can be with you there, Jim.”

Brady has said that he wants to spend more time with his family and watch his kids grow, as well as invest more time in his other ventures. But the seven-time Super Bowl champ and three-time NFL MVP still has those competitive juices flowing, so he’s looking for ways to feed that drive.

Brady said that he has been playing golf to fill the void, but he won’t be turning pro. He joked that he’s ready retire from the links as well, because “I suck at that sport.”

But the 44-year-old is excited for what is ahead, even if it isn’t an NFL comeback.

“I’m going to find some places to put my competitive energy, and that is all to be determined. I literally have no idea what the future holds and I don’t want to think too deeply into those things,” he said. “Different opportunities will present themselves and I’ll continue to think about what I want to decide for my future.

“I have a lot of confidence that I can do a lot of things successfully and do them really well,” said Brady. “I’m excited to se where that belief takes me.”

Brady said that he was humbled by the outpouring of support following last week’s announcement.

“I’ve taken so much from the sport and I’m glad so many people enjoyed watching me play over the years. Believe me, I loved playing more than they loved watching me. So for as many people that loved watching me play, I enjoyed playing the game and being in there much more than people actually enjoyed watching me play.”

After failing to mention the Patriots in his retirement announcement last week, which caused quite the stir in New England, Brady called his 20-year run with the Patriots the “best two decades” of his life.