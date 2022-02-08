AGAWAM (CBS) – Six Flags New England is hiring. The theme park says it’s looking to fill more than 3,000 part-time and seasonal jobs.
They’re having a “Kick Off Hiring Event” at the park next weekend at the Human Resources building on Main Street in Agawam.
The hours were announced Tuesday:
• Friday, February 18 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Saturday, February 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Sunday, February 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Monday, February 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (President’s Day)
Several positions are open including ride operators, lifeguards, admissions, games, entertainment, retail and many more.
Pay starts at $14.25 an hour with some positions paying $15 an hour.
Six Flags New England opens for the season on Saturday, April 9.
For more information, visit sixflags.com/jobs.