BOSTON (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored his 499th career regular-season goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Tuesday night.
Danton Heinen scored twice in a span of 28 seconds in the second period and Crosby added another score with 7:07 left in the frame, moving him within one goal of joining Washington’s Alex Ovechkin as the only active players to score 500 goals in the regular season.READ MORE: Salem Rescinds Mask, Proof Of COVID Vaccine Requirement
Tristan Jarry stopped 43 shots for the Penguins, and Bryan Rust scored into an empty net with 1:29 left in the third as Pittsburgh snapped a four-game winless streak.
David Pastrnak scored twice for the Bruins, who outshot the Penguins 45-25 but couldn’t get anything past Jarry after the first period.
Jarry kept the Penguins close with six of his 15 saves in the final two minutes of the period, including a stop on Brad Marchand from just outside the crease during a flurry of shots coming from the Bruins as they tried to take a 3-0 lead.
Pittsburgh quickly erased the 2-0 deficit on a pair of goals by Heinen. Heinen got a backhand around Swayman 4:18 into the second, then scored again from the right circle on a wrist shot that Swayman got a piece of but couldn’t control. The puck bounced up and behind Swayman’s head, then he knocked it in with his glove hand.
Crosby put Pittsburgh up 3-2 at 12:53 of the second after Rust hit the side of the goal with a shot, then took the puck behind the net for a quick pass to Crosby for a one-timer.READ MORE: Teen Charged In Everett Warehouse Fire
Pastrnak scored his 23rd of the season 2:01 into the game. Patrice Bergeron, who had just been denied on a blocker save by Jarry, saved the puck from going out at the blue line and got it back to Hall, who dropped it down to Pastrnak for a one-timer.
Pastrnak scored again with 4:26 left in the first when he batted a rebound out of the air for his 24th after a hard wrist shot from Taylor Hall handcuffed Jarry.
NOTES: Crosby needs one more goal to become the 46th player in NHL history to score 500 regular-season goals. …Swayman got the start after being recalled from Providence of the AHL on Monday and Tuukka Rask sidelined for the week with a lower-body injury. Coach Bruce Cassidy said Rask wouldn’t practice and be re-evaluated this weekend or early next week. … The Penguins were without center Evgeni Malkin, who was placed on the COVID-19 protocol list Monday and will also miss Thursday night’s game at Ottawa. Malkin just made his season debut Jan.11 and carried a nine-game point streak into the All-Star break. … Bergeron skated gingerly toward the bench after getting tangled up with Crosby and slamming hard into the boards midway through the third period.
UP NEXT
Penguins: Visit Ottawa on Thursday night.
Bruins: Host Carolina on Thursday night.
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)