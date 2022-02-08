BOSTON (CBS) — Joe Judge will soon be relocating back to New England, according to a report.

The Patriots and Bill Belichick are bringing Judge back on staff, this time as an offensive assistant, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Breer said the deal is “expected to get done in the coming days.”

Judge left the Patriots in 2020 to become the head coach of the New York Giants, but he led the team to a 10-23 record and was fired following the 2021 season.

Prior to becoming Giants head coach, Judge had spent eight seasons as an assistant under Belichick, rising to special teams coordinator from 2015-19 and adding the wide receivers coach title in 2019. He also worked as a special teams assistant under Nick Saban at Alabama from 2009-11.

Last year, prior to a preseason meeting between the Patriots and Giants, Belichick praised his former assistant.

“Joe’s a good football coach. Period,” Belichick said. “All the things that a good coach needs to do, Joe does. And he did a great job here for me in a number of different capacities. Most importantly, special teams, but he had a lot of other responsibilities as well. When I gave him something to do, he did a good job of it, and so that led to other things. I know he’s like a very, just accomplished football coach. He has a good understanding of the game and how to coach it.”

The Patriots’ offensive coaching staff is in a bit of a state of flux, with longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels leaving to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. The rehiring of Judge will insert some Patriots experience back into the offensive coaching staff.