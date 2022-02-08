FOXBORO (CBS) — An All-Star game is coming to Massachusetts. The Premier Lacrosse League announced Tuesday that Gillette Stadium will host the league’s All-Star Game for the first time this July.
The best lacrosse players in the world will all come together to hit the turf at Gillette for the All-Star Game and the All-Star Skills Challenge on July 16. Tickets for the event will go on sale to the general public in mid-March.
"Gillette Stadium has played host to some of our biggest weekends from our inaugural game in 2019 to training camp and opening weekend in 2021. We're excited to return to Foxborough for the 2022 Premier Lacrosse League All-Star Game," said PLL co-Founder and president Paul Rabil. "An investor in the PLL, the Kraft family is supporting the growth of lacrosse around the world – you can expect them to roll out the red carpet for lacrosse's superstars in July."
The festivities begin at 4 p.m. with the All-Star Game, followed by the Skills Challenge at 7 p.m.
Gillette Stadium is no stranger to professional and college lacrosse, but this is the first time that the home of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution will host All-Star festivities. Gillette Stadium has also hosted five NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships since 2008 and holds the NCAA Division I Men’s Championship attendance record of 48,970, which was set in 2008. It hosted professional lacrosse games in 2015 and will host the 2025 and 2026 NCAA Men’s and Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championships.