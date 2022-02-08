BOSTON (CBS) – Oscar nominations were released on Tuesday, and one film with Massachusetts scenes was among those making the cut.
The Netflix film “Don’t Look Up,” which was shot in Massachusetts, received four nominations.
The star-studded film, which features Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence among other Hollywood staples, was nominated for best picture, best original score, best original screenplay and best film editing.
“Tender Bar,” which was shot on the North Shore, was shut out.
Movies with Massachusetts connections have not won any Oscars since 2019 when Springfield native Ruth E. Carter won for costume design for “Black Panther.”
Evan Hayes from Gloucester won best documentary for “Free Solo” and Brian Currie, who was born in Peabody, won the best picture Oscar for “Green Book.”