MEDWAY (CBS) — How did the chicken cross the road in Medway? With the help of a local police officer.
Officer Tony Nigro gave a chicken an assist after it was reported stuck in the snow on the side of the street Monday morning.
The department said Nigro “showed off his negotiation skills” to set the chicken on the right path. Video shows him walking the chicken across the busy street.
“Officer Nigro was able to get her out of the snow and convinced her to not only cross the road but to head home,” police said.