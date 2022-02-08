Two Potential Snags That May Prevent A Bill O'Brien-Patriots ReunionEven before Josh McDaniels officially accepted the Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching position, the wheels were in motion in many minds in New England that a reunion with Bill O'Brien would be in the Patriots' near future.

Suddenly Dominant Celtics Taking On Suddenly Horrible NetsThe Celtics are, dare we say, a very good basketball team at the moment. The Nets, meanwhile, are anything but.

Tom Brady Is Already Hinting At A Comeback: 'You Never Say Never'Tom Brady has been retired for a week. The future Hall of Famer sounds at peace with his decision, but he's also already hinting that maybe -- just maybe -- his quarterbacking days aren't over just yet.

BU And Northeastern To Meet In 69th Beanpot Final BU will be playing for its 31st title, most among the four schools. Northeastern has won the Beanpot seven times, fewest of the four programs.

Odell Beckham Jr. Admits He Probably Would Have Signed With Patriots If Tom Brady Was Still AroundBeckham admitted that he was awfully close to being swayed by a conversation with Bill Belichick to join the Patriots. And if Tom Brady was still the New England QB, OBJ would have likely made the move to Foxboro.