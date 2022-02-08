485,000 Hyundai, Kia Owners Urged To Park Outside Amid Recall Over Fire RiskHyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors because they can catch fire even if the engines have been turned off.

4 minutes ago

Massachusetts Sending $500 Checks To Half A Million Low-Income Workers In March"Premium pay" bonuses for eligible Massachusetts workers will start going in the mail in March, Gov. Charlie Baker's administration announced Tuesday. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

20 minutes ago

Keller @ Large: Why Is The Massachusetts State House Still Closed?Why is the Massachusetts State House still closed 23 months into the pandemic? WBZ-TV's Jon Keller learned even some people who work there don't have the answer.

35 minutes ago

Boston Will Drop Proof Of Vaccination Mandate If These Three Things HappenMayor Michelle Wu said Boston is getting closer to reaching the thresholds that would allow the city to drop its proof of COVID vaccination requirement in certain indoor settings. WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

53 minutes ago

Delaware Man Pleads Guilty In 2017 Shooting Death Of Haverhill Teenager Bryce FinnBryce Finn was shot and killed when he opened the door to his Haverhill home.

5 hours ago