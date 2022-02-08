BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,792 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday. There were also 128 additional deaths reported from Saturday to Monday.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is down to 4.53%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,510,765. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 21,939.
There were 45,036 total new tests reported.
There are 1,325 people currently in the hospital with COVID.
There are also 217 patients currently in intensive care.