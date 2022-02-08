Sidney Crosby Scores 499th Goal, Penguins Rally Past Bruins 4-2Sidney Crosby scored his 499th career regular-season goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Celtics Romp To 126-91 Win, Star-Less Nets Drop 9th StraightJaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each scored 22 points and the Boston Celtics rolled to their sixth straight win, beating the star-less Brooklyn Nets 126-91 on Tuesday night.

Report: Tuukka Rask Ending Comeback Bid With Bruins, May Retire From Hockey This WeekThe Tuukka Rask comeback appears to be over.

Celtics Don't Have To Worry About James Harden On TuesdayThe Celtics will be going for their sixth straight win Tuesday night in Brooklyn, and they'll do so against a severely depleted Nets team.

Gillette Stadium To Host Premier Lacrosse League All-Star Game In JulyAn All-Star game is coming to Massachusetts. The Premier Lacrosse League announced Tuesday that Gillette Stadium will host the league’s All-Star Game for the first time this July.