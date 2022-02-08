Hurley's Picks: Is Joe Burrow Cool Enough To Overcome Rams' Dominance At The Line?The Cincinnati Bengals are in the Super Bowl. This has been known for a little while. It still hasn't sunken in.

Sidney Crosby Scores 499th Goal, Penguins Rally Past Bruins 4-2Sidney Crosby scored his 499th career regular-season goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Celtics Romp To 126-91 Win, Star-Less Nets Drop 9th StraightJaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each scored 22 points and the Boston Celtics rolled to their sixth straight win, beating the star-less Brooklyn Nets 126-91 on Tuesday night.

Report: Tuukka Rask Ending Comeback Bid With Bruins, May Retire From Hockey This WeekThe Tuukka Rask comeback appears to be over.

Celtics Don't Have To Worry About James Harden On TuesdayThe Celtics will be going for their sixth straight win Tuesday night in Brooklyn, and they'll do so against a severely depleted Nets team.