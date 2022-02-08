BOSTON (CBS) — After three years on the job, Dr. Brenda Cassellius said she is choosing to step down from her position as superintendent for the Boston Public School District.

“Nothing is pushing me out the door, I’m still here for five months still rolling up my sleeves getting the work done every day,” Cassellius said Tuesday.

She and Mayor Michelle Wu spoke side-by-side about the decision outside Brighton High School.

“Changes are always tough; we’re going through a lot of change across the city right now,” said Wu. “We have had some incredible, incredible wins under the leadership of Superintendent Cassellius over the last few years.”

Cassellius took on the role of superintendent back in May of 2019.

She faced some criticism for certain COVID-19 policies throughout the pandemic but said she is proud of her accomplishments over the years, such as raising the district’s graduation rate.

“It has been an incredible opportunity to lay a strong foundation and to work with Mayor Wu now as she transitions to her new leadership team,” Cassellius said.

Wu called Cassellius’s resignation a mutual decision after careful deliberation.

The Boston School Committee and the mayor have launched the search for her replacement.

“We need someone who can truly hit the ground rounding immediately, step on right away knowing our district well, knowing our communities well, to be able to execute,” said Wu

Cassellius is set to end her term as superintendent in June. She said she will remain fully committed to the Boston Public School District until then.