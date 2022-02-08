CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Traffic is snarled inside the Ted Williams Tunnel during the Tuesday morning commute after a tractor-trailer rollover.

The ramp from the tunnel was completely shut down around 7:30 a.m.

As a result, there is no access from the Mass Pike westbound to Interstate 93 north or south.

In addition, there is also no access to I-93 north or south from the Seaport Congress Street ramp.

No further information is currently available.

