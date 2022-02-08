BOSTON (CBS) – Traffic is snarled inside the Ted Williams Tunnel during the Tuesday morning commute after a tractor-trailer rollover.
The ramp from the tunnel was completely shut down around 7:30 a.m.
Troopers on scene, D ramp from Ted William Tunnel to Rt 93, Boston, for rolled over truck. Ramp completely shut down. No access from the Pike WB to 93 north or south. Also no access to 93 north or south from the Seaport Congress St. ramp. #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/MWVkoXPkAJ
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 8, 2022
As a result, there is no access from the Mass Pike westbound to Interstate 93 north or south.
In addition, there is also no access to I-93 north or south from the Seaport Congress Street ramp.
Earlier crash today, #Boston, TT rollover, I-90 WB in TWT at exit 135 on-ramp still active scene. Exit 135 on-ramp to I-93 N & S, video taken earlier. @MassStatePolice investigating. pic.twitter.com/Hz5wS48T5l
— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 8, 2022
No further information is currently available.