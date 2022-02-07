WORCESTER (CBS) – Worcester’s city manager and medical director will ask the Board of Health Monday evening to get rid of the city’s indoor mask policy.
City Manager Edward Augustus and Medical Director Dr. Michael Hirsh will ask the board to drop the policy, effective February 18, citing continued downward trends in COVID case numbers.
If the board agrees, colleges and workplaces with a 90% vaccination rate would also be able to ease mask requirements immediately if they choose.
Following state and federal guidelines, masks would still be required in schools and on public transportation.
The city said it has fined more than 100 establishments so far for noncompliance.
If the Board of Health decides to drop the mask mandate, Worcester would join Beverly, Lowell, and Mansfield as communities that recently did so.
Mansfield’s indoor mask mandate was initially scheduled to be in place until the end of February. But as of Monday, it is no longer in effect after the Board of Health voted last week to end it. The town now is “strongly encouraging” everyone to continue wearing masks indoors at public locations.
Masks are also still required in Mansfield municipal buildings.