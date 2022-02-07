WORCESTER (CBS) – On Monday night, Worcester’s Board of Health will consider a request by the City Manager and Medical Director to rescind the city’s indoor mask mandate as soon as February 18.

Medical Director Dr. Michael Hirsh says COVID cases have been plummeting on the tail end of the Omicron surge and, in some cases, masks are a challenge to business owners.

“Daily number went down to 135 a day last week after being 250 the week before, 550 the week before,” Hirsh said.

The board will also consider a request to allow colleges and workplaces to toss their masks right away if they have a vaccination rate of 90 percent or above.

Bill Bourbeau, General Manager at the Boynton Restaurant, says he would welcome an end to the mandate which he says has caused some stress for his staff.

“We’re asking restaurant people who aren’t medically trained to police people on a medical issue, so it’s a little bit difficult,” Bourbeau said.

Some medical experts argue that Worcester should wait a few more weeks before making this decision.

“We’re not quite there yet,” said Dr. Robert Klugman, an internist at UMass Memorial Medical Center, “We’re down from peak of 2,000 cases a day to 600 in Massachusetts, and Central Mass is on the higher side a bit. So, you wouldn’t jump out of a 20-story building, but I wouldn’t jump out of a six-story building either. I’d like until at least wait until we get down to the second story, around 200 [cases] or less.”

As for schools, the Department of Early and Secondary Education put in place a mask mandate until Feb. 8. Governor Charlie Baker told reporter Monday that the Commissioner will have more to say about whether the mandate will expire.