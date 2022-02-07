WORCESTER (CBS) – On Monday night, Worcester’s Board of Health voted in favor of rescinding the city’s indoor mask mandate on February 18.

The vote was narrow by the Board of Health, with a count of 3 to 2 in favor of dropping the mandate.

Worcester City Manager Edward Augustus and Medical Director Dr. Michael Hirsh made a request to the board of health to consider rescinding the mandate.

Hirsh said COVID cases have been plummeting on the tail end of the Omicron surge and, in some cases, masks are a challenge to business owners.

“The daily number went down to 135 a day last week after being 250 the week before, 550 the week before,” Hirsh said.

Bill Bourbeau, General Manager at the Boynton Restaurant, says he would welcome an end to the mandate which he says has caused some stress for his staff.

“We’re asking restaurant people who aren’t medically trained to police people on a medical issue, so it’s a little bit difficult,” Bourbeau said.

However, the board voted not to rescind the mask mandate for schools on February 28, which would have been in line with the DESE’s mask mandate. They will review the school mandate at its next meeting in early March.

Some medical experts argued that Worcester should wait a few more weeks before making these decision.

“We’re not quite there yet,” said Dr. Robert Klugman, an internist at UMass Memorial Medical Center, “We’re down from peak of 2,000 cases a day to 600 in Massachusetts, and Central Mass is on the higher side a bit. So, you wouldn’t jump out of a 20-story building, but I wouldn’t jump out of a six-story building either. I’d like until at least wait until we get down to the second story, around 200 [cases] or less.”

Worcester’s decision to drop their indoor mask mandates puts them in the same group as communities like Beverly, Lowell, and Mansfield, all of which dropped their mandates.

Mansfield’s indoor mask mandate was initially scheduled to be in place until the end of February. But as of Monday, it is no longer in effect after the Board of Health voted last week to end it. The town now is “strongly encouraging” everyone to continue wearing masks indoors at public locations.

Masks are also still required in Mansfield municipal buildings.