BOSTON (CBS) – Iconic rock band The Who is coming to Boston as part of its first North American tour since before the start of the COVID pandemic.
“The Who Hits Back Tour” is slated to come to TD Garden on May 18.
Singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend will be performing at many of the venues they were scheduled to play in 2020 when the pandemic began.
“Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn’t think we’d have to wait for two years for the privilege,” Daltrey said. “This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around. So many livelihoods have been impacted due to Covid, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together – the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got.”
The tour will begin April 22 in Florida.
Tickets go on sale to the general public for the TD Garden show on Friday at 10 a.m.
The Who came to Boston in 2019, playing a sold-out show at Fenway Park.