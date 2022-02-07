BOSTON (CBS) – Police in Massachusetts and New Hampshire have dealt with dozens of calls in recent days for damage caused by ice chunks flying from vehicles that were not properly cleared following Friday’s storm.

Massachusetts State Police shared a photo of a windshield that was shattered by ice Sunday on Interstate 93 South in Medford.

This damage was inflicted by a piece of ice that flew off another car yesterday on Rt 93 south in Medford. Thankfully there were no serious injuries. Pls clean ice and snow off your vehicle, including not just the windows but also the roof, hood, trunk, bed, etc. to prevent this. pic.twitter.com/wnd3aU9qft — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 7, 2022

Police said no one was seriously hurt, but reminded people to clear ice and snow from everywhere on your vehicle, not just the windows.

New Hampshire State Police said they have continued responding to similar calls where vehicles were hit by ice.

According to police, many of the calls resulted in minor damage or cracked windshields.

State Police reminded drivers that failure to remove snow and ice prior to driving is punishable under New Hampshire negligent driving statute.

Troopers were busy Thursday into Friday as the storm brought snow, rain, sleet, and ice to the region. In total, over 31 hours from 5 p.m. Thursday through 12 a.m. on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police responded to 388 crashes.

Of those crashes, 45 resulted in injuries.

“All told, a busy stretch, and affirmation, for those who can, of why it’s a good idea to stay off the roads during an ice storm,” Massachusetts State Police said.