BOSTON (CBS/AP) – The start of the Major League Baseball season is in jeopardy as lockout negotiations remain stalled. Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, now serving as Labor Secretary, is willing to help change that.
Owners locked out players on Dec. 2, immediately following the expiration of a five-year collective bargaining agreement. There have been just three in-person negotiating sessions on core economics since, on Jan. 24-25 and this last Tuesday, plus a digital session on Jan. 13. The sides are still far apart.
The Major League Baseball Players Association on Friday ruled out a third party intervening, one day after MLB asked for help from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.
On Monday, Walsh said in a statement that he has spoken to both parties and is urging them to continue negotiations.
“I have spoken to both the MLBPA and MLB about the ongoing contract negotiations and encourage both sides to continue engagement. Like any contract negotiation in any industry, I stand ready to help facilitate productive conversations that result in the best outcome for workers and employers,” Walsh said.
