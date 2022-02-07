CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — MIT researchers have developed a new material that they say is stronger than steel but as light as plastic.
One of the researchers said the material, which can be mass produced, could be used as a coating for cars and phones, or as a building material for bridges.
It is several times stronger than bulletproof glass, and the amount of force needed to break it is twice that of steel.
"We don't usually think of plastics as being something that you could use to support a building, but with this material, you can enable new things," MIT chemical engineering professor Michael Strano said. "It has very unusual properties and we're very excited about that."
