BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6,725 new confirmed COVID cases on Monday, after no reports over the weekend. There were also 56 additional deaths reported from Friday.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is down to 4.78%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,508,973. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 21,811.
There were 173,772 total new tests reported.
There are 1,482 people currently in the hospital with COVID.
There are also 253 patients currently in intensive care.