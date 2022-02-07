BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices in Massachusetts have gone up a nickel in the past week to average $3.44 per gallon across the state, according to AAA. That’s exactly $1 higher than prices from one year ago.
The state average now equals the national average. It's also 7 cents higher than it was a month ago.
AAA says "blustery winter weather and geopolitical tensions are helping to drive the price of oil higher." The cold temperatures across the country are raising demand for heating oil, and there are concerns that Russia could withhold crude oil from the west in response to potential sanctions.
"This shows how events on the other side of the globe can have a noticeable impact right here in the U.S," AAA Northeast's Mary Maguire said in a statement. "And unfortunately for drivers, they are reminded of this by higher prices at the pump."