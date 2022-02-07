BRAINTREE (CBS) – A Boston Police officer who was found dead in the snow outside a home in Canton last month will be laid to rest Monday.

The funeral Mass for Officer John O’Keefe will be held at 11:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Braintree. He will be buried afterward at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and hundreds of others paid their respects at his wake Sunday.

Officer O’Keefe was 46 years old and had been with the Boston Police Department for 16 years.

His girlfriend Karen Read is charged with manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of a collision causing death in the January 29 incident. She pleaded not guilty to all charges and is free on $50,000 bail.

Prosecutors said Read and O’Keefe, who was off-duty, had been to two bars early Saturday morning and left to go to a home on Fairview Road home in Canton. Read told investigators she dropped O’Keefe off around 12:45 a.m., made a three-point turn and left, but did not see O’Keefe go inside the house.

According to her attorney, she became worried around 4:30 a.m. because O’Keefe hadn’t come home so she called him several times but got no response. He was later found dead in the snow outside the Canton house.

O’Keefe graduated from Braintree High School and Northeastern University. He also earned a master’s degree in criminal justice from UMass Lowell. His family said he raised his niece and nephew when his sister and her husband died.