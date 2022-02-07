Odell Beckham Jr. Admits He Probably Would Have Signed With Patriots If Tom Brady Was Still AroundBeckham admitted that he was awfully close to being swayed by a conversation with Bill Belichick to join the Patriots. And if Tom Brady was still the New England QB, OBJ would have likely made the move to Foxboro.

Jayson Tatum Named Starter For All-Star Game, Replacing Kevin DurantJayson Tatum will be a starter for this month's NBA All-Star Game.

Labor Sec. Marty Walsh Willing To Help As MLB Lockout Negotiations StallThe start of the Major League Baseball season remains in jeopardy as lockout negotiations remain stalled.

Tuukka Rask To Miss At Least Another Week With InjuryLast week, the Bruins said that Tuukka Rask would be out due to injury until after the All-Star break. Now that the All-Star break has concluded, the latest update indicates Rask won't be back any time soon.

Tom Brady Thinks Tuck Rule Significantly Altered Course Of Career; Bill Belichick DisagreesThere's no doubt that if the tuck rule had not been enforced in the 2001 divisional playoff matchup between the Raiders and Patriots, then New England would have lost that game. Tom Brady, though, thinks the impact would have been much greater.