By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum will be a starter for this month’s NBA All-Star Game.

The NBA announced Monday that Tatum has replaced the injured Kevin Durant as a starter for the game, the second straight year that the Celtics forward has replaced the Nets star.

The 23-year-old Tatum will be playing in his third consecutive All-Star Game. He’s averaging 25.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this year for the Celtics.

The All-Star Game will once again feature a draft, with Durant picking one team and LeBron James picking the other.

Earlier on Monday, the NBA announced that LaMelo Ball will be the final player added to the All-Star Game from the Eastern Conference, ending the hope of Jaylen Brown earning All-Star honors this year.

The All-Star Game will be played Feb. 20 in Cleveland.

