Sports Final: The Tom Brady InterviewsA look back at some of Tom Brady's best interviews with the WBZ sports team!

Mac Jones Did The Griddy To Celebrate A Touchdown That Didn't Count In First Pro Bowl AppearancePatriots quarterback Mac Jones had a grand old time at the Pro Bowl on Sunday, showing off some of his dance moves in the end zone.

New DeflateGate Report Casts Negative Light On NFL For Covering Up Facts, Leaking False InformationMike Florio discovered two rather noteworthy aspects from the DeflateGate era, neither of which look good for the National Football League. Actually, they look very bad.

Jaylen Brown, Stellar Defense Lead Celtics Past Magic 116-83The Boston Celtics played solid defense in a 116-83 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night for their season-best fifth straight win.

U.S. Women's Hockey Team Crushes Russian Olympic Committee 5-0, Improve To 2-0 In BeijingThe U.S. women's hockey team is now 2-0 at the 2022 Winter Olympics.