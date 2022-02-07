DIGHTON (CBS) — In Dighton, some families say school officials are hitting a sour note when it comes to COVID restrictions.

Parents of music students at Dighton Middle School claim they weren’t allowed to attend the winter concert, but the high school basketball team was allowed to play in front of a crowd.

Dighton sixth grader Eliana Faria wishes her parents could’ve attended her winter concert last month instead of viewing this recording and so do they.

“I felt very sad, and I was like, this isn’t fair,” said Faria.

On January 12, middle schoolers performed their winter concert at the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School Auditorium. Since it was during the height of the Omicron COVID spike, parents were told “no spectators.”

On the very same night, the boys of the Dighton-Rehoboth basketball team played Bishop Connolly in front of the usual mask-wearing live audience.

Cheryl Waterman is among the middle school parents wondering why it was ok for fans to watch basketball in the gym but not ok for parents to watch the concern in the auditorium.

“I was shocked,” said Waterman. “If it was supposed to be for safety, then why would they be allowing anybody in the school.”

The Dighton Health agent consulted with school officials on the concert and has admitted to some parents via email to state guidelines for sports and performances are different, not to mention imperfect and confusing.

But middle school parents would like more.

“I guess, just an explanation. Just some understanding because it feels like a double standard,” said Len Faria, Eliana’s father.

At this point, parents will settle for a little clarity.