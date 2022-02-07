BOSTON (CBS) — Another day, another Dennis Schroder trade rumor. This time, the Celtics reportedly have a couple of offers on the table for their backup point guard.

Boston is expected to deal Schroder ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, and the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls would like to acquire the playmaking reserve. According to Matt Moore of The Action Network, both of those teams have already sent offers Brad Stevens’ way.

Moore also echoed that Boston’s priority at the deadline is “to clear salary to save on the luxury tax.” So it’s unlikely that Milwaukee’s offer is all that appealing to Boston, given the Bucks are a tax team and would need to shed $4.7 million to acquire Schroder. Milwaukee has contracts that would line up perfectly in a trade, from Donte DiVincenzo to Bobby Portis to George Hill, but the C’s may not want to take any of them back and instead opt for future draft capital. For a young player like DiVincenzo, Milwaukee would likely want a pick in return, which again doesn’t line up with Boston’s objective at the deadline.

From Chicago, the offer could include Troy Brown Jr., who really hasn’t done much over his four-year NBA career but is a good salary match at $5.1 million. Boston would likely want Coby White instead, but the C’s would probably have to throw in some sweetener to make that deal happen. Chicago is also a little light on what they can offer up in terms of draft picks, having emptied their chest in trades for Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan the last 12 months. Chances are, the best Boston could do from the Bulls are a bunch of second-round picks.

Schroder was signed over the offseason to a bargain $5.9 million deal, and is averaging 14.4 points and 4.3 assists in his 48 games with Boston. He dropped 22 points over 20 minutes off the bench in Sunday night’s win over the Orlando Magic.

After the game, Schroder was asked about all the trade chatter involving his name. He shrugged it off as nothing new, and said that he hopes he is still in green when the clock hits 4 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

“I’ve been hearing this for eight years now, or nine years,” he said. “Whatever happens, happens.

“It is what it is. It’s a business,” he added. “But I like the guys, the organization, I love them. So, at the end of the day, when I go somewhere else, that’s how the business goes. But I love the guys here and if I’m staying here, of course that would be better.”