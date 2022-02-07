DARTMOUTH (CBS) – One person was killed and two others were hurt, one critically, in a crash on Route 195 in Dartmouth late Sunday night.
Massachusetts State Police said a rented Jeep Cherokee went off the westbound side of the highway around 10 p.m. and slammed into a tree.
A passenger, 63-year-old Eleanor Estrella, of New Bedford died.
The driver and another passenger were rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital. The driver, a 25-year-old woman from New Bedford woman, is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. State Police said the other passenger, a 17-year-old girl from New Bedford, has non-life threatening injuries.
It’s still not clear what caused the crash. No other information is available at this point in the investigation.