BOSTON (CBS) – Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

“Do you know anything about the new variant of covid?” -Debbie

According to the WHO, at least four subvariants of Omicron have been identified, including BA.2 which is circulating here in the United States. It’s more transmissible than the original Omicron, which is already incredibly transmissible, but right now it does not appear to cause more severe disease and does not appear to be any better at evading the vaccines.

“I just bought some KN95 masks but read online that they should be discarded after 5 years. Why is this necessary?” -Rob from Natick

Apparently, it’s not the mask itself that can degrade over time, but the elastic bands which can become damaged by sunlight, heat, or cold and lose their ability to provide a good seal. So it’s probably best to store your masks in a dark, dry, room temperature location. I keep mine in a wooden box in the family room.

“I heard you say on TV one night that KN95 masks should have the GB2626-2006 code actually printed on the mask. The masks I have only have KN95 written on the mask but not the GB code. Are they legitimate?” -Michelle from North Dartmouth

My understanding is that the masks themselves should have a GB code imprinted directly on them. They should also arrive in sealed packages with an expiration date and the company should provide a website or contact number that you can call with questions.

“What are your thoughts on monoclonal treatment for symptomatic patients?” -Faith

There are two main types of treatment for people outside of the hospital who are at risk for moderate to severe COVID-19. The first is monoclonal antibodies that are given by IV infusion within 10 days of infection. And then there are two antiviral pills, available by prescription only and need to be given within five days of infection. All of these medications are currently in short supply but we’re hoping they will become more widely available in the coming months.