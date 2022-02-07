BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius is resigning at the end of the school year.
Cassellius made the announcement in a letter to parents, students and staff Monday. She did not say why she is leaving.
Cassellius came to Boston less than a year before the pandemic began, forcing her to deal with several unexpected issues, including remote learning and mask and vaccination requirements, as well as staffing issues. Last month, she filled in at Nathan Hale School as a substitute fourth grade teacher for a day.
“My hands – and my heart – will be fully committed to BPS until it is time to pass the baton. Until then, my sleeves are rolled up because we still have work to do,” Cassellius wrote in her letter.
“We have come to this decision after careful deliberation, with mutual respect for all involved and an acknowledgment that there is much work still to be done this school year and beyond,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu wrote in a letter to the school community. “I will be working in close partnership with the School Committee to move forward the search process for a permanent Superintendent.”
In a statement, the mayor said she was “grateful for the Superintendent’s leadership, especially while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“The Boston Teachers Union is thankful to Dr. Brenda Cassellius for her contributions to our public schools during what have been incredibly trying and unprecedented times,” union president Jessica Tang said in a statement.
Cassellius was named superintendent in May 2019 by then-Mayor Marty Walsh. She succeeded Tommy Chang who resigned after three years.
Cassellius was a former commissioner of education for the state of Minnesota, where she oversaw schools there for nine years.