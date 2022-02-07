MANCHESTER, Conn. (CBS) — Check your freezer. An ice cream made in New England and sold at Market Basket, Big Y and Roche Bros. stores in Massachusetts is being recalled over listeria concerns.
The Manchester, Connecticut-based Royal Ice Cream Company is recalling some of its Batch Ice Cream brand vanilla, ginger and mocha chip ice cream because they could be contaminated by listeria. FDA sampling found the bacteria present on processing equipment.
The recalled 16-ounce pints have a manufacture date of 1/19/22 and a “Best By” date of 7/19/23. The recalled UPC codes are Vanilla – 837654968505, Ginger – 83765496856 and Mocha chip – 83765496853.
So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall. Listeria can cause serious or deadly infections in rare cases in young children, the elderly and others with weakened immune systems, as well as miscarriage and stillbirths. Symptoms include fever, headache, nausea and diarrhea.
Anyone who bought the recalled ice cream should return it to the store for a refund. Anyone with questions can call the company at 860-649-5358.
